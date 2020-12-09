Info

PeaceCast

PeaceCast is a podcast produced in Washington by Americans for Peace Now, the sister-organization of Israel’s preeminent peace movement, exploring issues and trends relating to peace and security for Israel, focusing on Israel’s conflict with the Palestinians and efforts to resolve it. If you care about Israel, about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, about Israel’s future as a democracy and a Jewish state, this podcast is for you. Episodes feature experts, activists, advocates and scholars whose work or passion is Israeli-Palestinian peace.
RSS Feed
2020
December
November
October
September
August
July
June
May
April
March
February
January


2019
December
November
October
September
August
July
June
May
April
March
February
January


2018
December
November
October
September
August
July
June
May
April
March
January


2017
December
November
October
September
August
July
June
May
April
March
February
January


2016
December


All Episodes
Archives
Now displaying: Page 1

Please visit the Americans for Peace Now webpage to learn more.

Visit here to subscribe to our Weekly Update email

#159: Hanan Ashrawi on Trump, Biden, and the Palestinians
Dec 9, 2020

Dr. Ashrawi discusses the Palestinian perspective on the transition and examined the state of US-Palestinian relations after Donald Trump’s four years in the White House. She commented on the Palestinian leadership’s efforts to push the reset button on the relationship with the US as President-elect Biden prepares to enter the Oval Office next month, and the Palestinian expectations from the Biden administration. Toward the end of the conversation, she shared some thoughts on what motivated her to resign from the Executive Committee of the PLO. 