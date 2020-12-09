Dr. Ashrawi discusses the Palestinian perspective on the transition and examined the state of US-Palestinian relations after Donald Trump’s four years in the White House. She commented on the Palestinian leadership’s efforts to push the reset button on the relationship with the US as President-elect Biden prepares to enter the Oval Office next month, and the Palestinian expectations from the Biden administration. Toward the end of the conversation, she shared some thoughts on what motivated her to resign from the Executive Committee of the PLO.