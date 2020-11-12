Info

PeaceCast is a podcast produced in Washington by Americans for Peace Now, the sister-organization of Israel’s preeminent peace movement, exploring issues and trends relating to peace and security for Israel, focusing on Israel’s conflict with the Palestinians and efforts to resolve it. If you care about Israel, about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, about Israel’s future as a democracy and a Jewish state, this podcast is for you. Episodes feature experts, activists, advocates and scholars whose work or passion is Israeli-Palestinian peace.
#154: Re-Fund UNRWA
Nov 12, 2020

Elizabeth Campbell is director of UNRWA’s Representative Office in Washington, D.C.
Prior to joining UNRWA, Campbell was the senior humanitarian policy advisor in the Bureau of International Organization Affairs at the U.S. Department of State, where she worked on refugee and humanitarian issues in the United Nations system.

In this episode, Campbell discusses the reasons for UNRWA's current budgetary crisis, since the Trump administration defunded the agency, and expresses hope for re-funding UNRWA under the Biden administration.

Relevant links: 

* The range of UNRWA services: https://www.unrwa.org/what-we-do

* A map of our where UNRWA operates in the region: https://www.unrwa.org/resources/about-unrwa/unrwa-fields-operations-map-2020

* Misconceptions about UNRWA: https://www.unrwa.org/who-we-are/frequently-asked-questions

https://www.unrwa.org/resources/strategy-policy/demystifying-unrwa-approach-curriculum 