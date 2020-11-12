Elizabeth Campbell is director of UNRWA’s Representative Office in Washington, D.C.

Prior to joining UNRWA, Campbell was the senior humanitarian policy advisor in the Bureau of International Organization Affairs at the U.S. Department of State, where she worked on refugee and humanitarian issues in the United Nations system.

In this episode, Campbell discusses the reasons for UNRWA's current budgetary crisis, since the Trump administration defunded the agency, and expresses hope for re-funding UNRWA under the Biden administration.

