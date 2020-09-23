Rafi Nets-Zehngut’s new book (currently in Hebrew only) focuses on the collective memory among Israeli Jews of the question of the Palestinian exodus from Palestine during the 1948 war, the war that Israeli Jews refer to as the War of Independence and that the Palestinians refer to as the Naqba, the catastrophe.

One of his most intriguing and surprising findings is that the biased “official” Zionist narrative regarding this experience has been challenged in Israel and then lost its grounding much earlier than one may think.

How did this happen? Why is it important? How may it impact efforts to advance peace and reconciliation between Israelis and Palestinians?

Dr. Nets-Zehngut addresses these questions and others in this episode of PeaceCast.

